Oct 24 Zhejiang Vie Science and Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 100.8 million yuan to 119.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 91.6 million yuan

* Comments that good performance in operating is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/OeFW1S

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)