Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -30 percent to 10 percent, or to be 217.1 million yuan to 341.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 310.2 million yuan

* Comments that the changes of supply and demand in the market affected by the changes of new energy automotive industry policy are the main reasons for the outlook

