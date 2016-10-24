UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 24 Zhejiang Jingu Co., Ltd. :
* Sees 2016 net loss to be 76 million yuan to 127 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 47 million yuan
* Comments that decreased income from automotive aftermarket internet business is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BTlEVj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources