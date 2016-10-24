Oct 24 Zhejiang Jingu Co., Ltd. :

* Sees 2016 net loss to be 76 million yuan to 127 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 47 million yuan

* Comments that decreased income from automotive aftermarket internet business is the main reason for the forecast

