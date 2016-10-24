UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 24 Shandong Longji Machinery Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of 2016 expected to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 55.5 million to 72.2 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 55.5 million yuan
* Says that market development is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9upR92
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources