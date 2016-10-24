Oct 24 Tianjin Guangyu Development Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy stakes in five firms via shares issue to Luneng Group and Urumchi equity investment firm, with evaluation value of 9.11 billion yuan

* Acquisition target including 34.50 percent stake in Luneng Group's Chongqing development unit, 65 percent stake in Luneng Group's Yibin unit, 100 percent stake in Luneng Group's Shandong unit and 100 percent stake in Luneng Group's Beijing real estate unit, and 30 percent stake in Chongqing-based real estate agency

* Co will issue new shares via private placement and aims to raise about 8.73 billion yuan for fund raising

