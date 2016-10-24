Oct 24 Modern Avenue Group Co Ltd :

* Sees full year net loss to be 70 million yuan to 100 million yuan

* Says 2015 net profit was 10.2 million yuan

* The reasons are not ameliorated terminal retail market and increased operating cost, as well as new business fields in the input stage

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/j1IN4E

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)