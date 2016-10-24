Oct 24 Tianrun Crankshaft Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 150.3 million yuan to 195.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 150.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales volume and production efficiency are the main reasons for the forecast

