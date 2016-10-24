Oct 24 Tongding Interconnection Information Co., Ltd. :

* Says its controlling unit, a Suzhou-based information technology firm, plans to use 3.6 million yuan to set up a technology JV with a Tianjin-based network technology firm

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 7 million yuan and the co's unit to hold 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/gAeOSi

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)