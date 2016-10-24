Oct 24 XiAn Minsheng Group Co Ltd

* Says it and unit plan to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan debt financing instruments (PPN)

* Says it will not invest in HNA Futures' share private placement

* Says unit signs agreement to invest 696 million yuan in Beijing-based information technology firm for 41.59 percent stake and boost capital

