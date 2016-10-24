UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 24 XiAn Minsheng Group Co Ltd
* Says it and unit plan to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan debt financing instruments (PPN)
* Says it will not invest in HNA Futures' share private placement
* Says unit signs agreement to invest 696 million yuan in Beijing-based information technology firm for 41.59 percent stake and boost capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2elUpmv; bit.ly/2dAyXLt; bit.ly/2dNUTRP
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources