Oct 24 Onkyo Corp :

* Says the co entered into agreement with UNO MINDA GROUP to set up a JV Minda Onkyo India Prv. Ltd. in India in late December

* Says the JV to be engaged in production and sales of speaker products and speaker system

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 1 million rupees and the co to hold a 50 percent stake in it

