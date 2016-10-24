Oct 24 Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System Co Ltd :

* Says it acquired 80 percent stake in Ningbo-based electronic instrument firm

* Says it acquired 35.6 percent stake in a Ningbo-based software firm and says it holds 80 percent stake in the software firm indirectly after the acquisition

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UW6fgM

