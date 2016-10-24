Oct 24 Lijiang Yulong Tourism Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 177.5 million yuan to 236.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 197.3 million yuan

* Comments that increasing ropeway business and decreasing revenue of theatrical performance are the main reasons for the forecast

