Oct 24 Hongda High-tech Holding Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 35 percent to 15 percent, or to be 81.1 million yuan to 106.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 124.8 million yuan

* Comments that decreased investment revenue is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8Oj9eu

