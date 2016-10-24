Oct 24 Maiquer Group Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 20 percent to 0 percent, or to be 57 million yuan to 71.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 71.2 million yuan

* Comments that decreased sales revenue of mooncake is the main reason for the forecast

