Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 24 MLS Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to increase by 14.2 percent to 30.6 percent, or to be 285 million yuan to 325 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015 (248.9 million yuan)
* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 192 million yuan to 210 million yuan
* Comments that increased sales of LED products is the main reason for the outlook
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UcgDys
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)