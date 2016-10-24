Oct 24 MLS Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to increase by 14.2 percent to 30.6 percent, or to be 285 million yuan to 325 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015 (248.9 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for Q1-Q3 2016 to be 192 million yuan to 210 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of LED products is the main reason for the outlook

