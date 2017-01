Oct 24 Paramount Bed Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says its unit plans to sell entire 208,510 shares in unit's wholly owned France-based unit, a bed maker Corona Medical SAS, to Hcare International SAS, for 1 euro, in the end of Oct.

* The unit will hold no share in Corona Medical SAS after transaction

