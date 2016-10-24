Oct 24 Kairuide Holding Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to be 33 million yuan to 38 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 105.9 million yuan

* Comments that gain on sale of major textile assets and financial result consolidation of merged company are the main reasons for the outlook

