Oct 24 Xiwang Foodstuffs Co Ltd :

* sees 2016 Q1~Q3 net profit to decrease by 5.11 percent to 13.02 percent, compared to net profit of Q1~Q3 in 2015(126.5 million yuan)

* Says increased management expense and raw material cost as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8rDJ4r

