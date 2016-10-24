Oct 24 Zhejiang Ming Jewelry Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 10.3 percent to increase by 14.2 percent, or to be 55 million yuan to 70 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 61.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased asset impairment provision and decreased sales revenue are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/D55RkO

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)