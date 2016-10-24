Oct 24 Beijing WKW Automotive Parts Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 600 million yuan to 700 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 453.5 million yuan

* Comments that 270 million compensation payment due in 8th December, 2016 from German shareholders is the main reason for the forecast

