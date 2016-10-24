UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 24 Beijing WKW Automotive Parts Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 600 million yuan to 700 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 453.5 million yuan
* Comments that 270 million compensation payment due in 8th December, 2016 from German shareholders is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Tt6cDg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources