Oct 24 Anhui Kouzi Distillery Co Ltd :

* Says GSCP Bouquet Holdings SRL sold 95,520,600 shares (15.9 percent stake) of the co from June 30 to Oct. 20

* Says GSCP Bouquet Holdings SRL's stake in the co decreased to 6.8 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cDpvJ8

