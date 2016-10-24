(Corrects 2nd summary point to show profit, not loss)

Oct 24 Guangzhou Grandbuy Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 40 percent to 10 percent, or to be 150.4 million yuan to 225.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 250.6 million yuan

* Comments that decreased sales income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XF1T4Y

