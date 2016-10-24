Oct 24 Henan Huaying Agricultural Development Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 472.0 percent to 586.4 percent, or to be 100 million yuan to 120 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 17.5 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of main products and government subsidy, as well as decreased costs and expenses are the main reasons for the forecast

