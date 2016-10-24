Oct 24 Huizhou Cnina Eagle Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 232 percent to 266 percent, or to be 97 million yuan to 107 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 29.2 million yuan

* Comments that increased investment revenue is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wm0bDn

