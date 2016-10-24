Oct 24 Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 177.8 million yuan to 218.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 136.7 million yuan

* Comments that market expansion and administration improvement are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mv1aon

