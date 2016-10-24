Oct 24 Changzhou Qianhong Biopharma Co Ltd
* Sees net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -20 percent to 20
percent, or to be 213.7 million yuan to 320.6 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 267.2 million yuan
* Comments that increased investment in the new products'
market, decreased sales of specification changed Pancreatic
Kinionogenase Enteric-coated Tablets, as well as increased sales
of specification unchanged Pancreatic Kinionogenase
Enteric-coated Tablets and other products are the main reasons
for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Md7RPz
