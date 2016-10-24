Oct 24 Lawson Inc :

* Says it to set up a preparation company in Tokyo in the late of November for entrance in banking industry

* Says the preparation company to be capitalized at 500 million yen and the co to hold 95 percent and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd to hold 5 percent stake in it respectively

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lupTB2

