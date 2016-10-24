UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 24 Lawson Inc :
* Says it to set up a preparation company in Tokyo in the late of November for entrance in banking industry
* Says the preparation company to be capitalized at 500 million yen and the co to hold 95 percent and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd to hold 5 percent stake in it respectively
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lupTB2
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources