Oct 24 Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fiber :

* Sees net profit for 2016 up 64.9 percent to 84.9 percent, or to be 165 million yuan to 185 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 100 million yuan

* Comments the increased production, raised gross profit rate and including new company into consolidated statements are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1ai6yO

