Oct 24 Qiaqia Food Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -10 percent to 10 percent, or to be 327.5 million yuan to 400.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 363.9 million yuan

* Comments that fluctuation of raw material price as the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pqAfuE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)