* Says it to set up JV in Philippines named GOLDEN HARVESTA, with four individuals

* Says the JV to be engaged in breeding and sale of pig, production and sale of livestock and poultry feed

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 7 million yuan and the co to hold 40 percent stake in it

