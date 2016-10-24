Oct 24 Onyx Healthcare :

* Says it will issue 2.4 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$198 per share for operation funds enrichment

* Says 361,000 shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 2 million shares of the new shares to be offered through public offering

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Cq3xQz

