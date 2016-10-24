Oct 24 Laster Tech :

* Says it will issue 8.1 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$27.5 per share for loan repayment

* Says 1.2 million shares of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 6.9 million shares of the new shares to be offered through public offering

