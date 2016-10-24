Oct 24 Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 355.5 million yuan to 452.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (323.2 million yuan)

* Says higher profitability in solar photovoltaic business provision for impairment of assets in unit as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/C536dZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)