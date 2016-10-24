UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 24 Shandong Meichen Science & Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit signs framework agreement on ecological projects in Jiangxi province with investment about 500 million yuan ($73.84 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eZux1P
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7712 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources