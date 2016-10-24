(Adds source link; adds won in the first bullet)

Oct 24 S MARK Co Ltd :

* Says the 12th unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants will be issued at 4,595 won per share

* Says coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 5 percent for the bonds

* Says it will raise 300 million won in proceeds for operations

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/OX1I0v

