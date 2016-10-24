Oct 24 Jinfa Labi Maternity & Baby Articles Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to fluctuate by -10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 61.9 million yuan to 82.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 68.8 million yuan

* Comments that the downturn in retail department store industry and rebounded mother and child market by the "two children" policy are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1b3xB6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)