Oct 25 Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 160.2 million yuan to 208.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 160.2 million yuan

* Comments that increased operation revenue is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4XHtM5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)