Oct 25 Longxing Chemical Stock Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 20 million yuan to 30 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 82.4 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales price of coal products is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/UrI8nB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)