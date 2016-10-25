Oct 25 Chongqing Landai Powertrain Corp Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 50 percent to 90 percent, or to be 111.1 million yuan to 140.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 74 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales income from new customers and new products business, as well as enlarged production scale, improved product quality and production efficiency in automobile engine block and other business sectors are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gHTE4d

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)