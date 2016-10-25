Oct 25 Fujian Sunner Development Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to be 700 million yuan to 900 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 387.8 million yuan

* Comments that decreased production cost of chicken, improved conditions in chicken market, enlarged market share, as well as decreased capital expenditures and financial expense are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AUcyKz

