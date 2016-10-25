Oct 25 Wisesoft Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 15 percent to 35 percent, or to be 38.4 million yuan to 45.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 33.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EDJzW0

