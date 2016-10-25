Oct 25 Guangdong Xinbao Electrical Appliances Holdings Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 368.6 million yuan to 453.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 283.5 million yuan

* Comments that increased innovation is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/LEHbMb

