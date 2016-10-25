UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 25 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of 2016 expected to decrease by 37 percent to 47.5 percent, or to be 50 million to 60 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 95.2 million yuan
* Says industrial competition is the main reason for the forecast
* 2016 reported net profit of 70.2 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EHlglu
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources