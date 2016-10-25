Oct 25 QiMing Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of 2016 expected to increase by 523 percent to 571 percent, or to be 19.5 million to 21 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 3.1 million yuan

* Says increased non-operating income is the main reason for the forecast

* 2016 reported net profit of 23.7 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dkLRwP

