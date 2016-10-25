Oct 25 Guomai Technologies Inc :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 80 percent to 130 percent, or to be 75.6 million yuan to 96.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 42.0 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of ICT business, increased investment income, as well as decreased financial expenses are the main reasons for the forecast

