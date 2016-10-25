Oct 25 Chongqing New Century Cruise Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of 2016 expected to increase by 316.1 percent to 335.4 percent, or to be 1,015.1 million to 1,062.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 244 million yuan

* Says new games and decreased share-based payment fee are the main reasons for the forecast

* 2016 reported net profit of 1,018 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lKKfDh

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)