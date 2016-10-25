Oct 25 Shenzhen Keybridge Communications Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of 2016 expected to decrease by 35.2 percent to 78.4 percent, or to be 5 million to 15 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 23.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MjgjaX

