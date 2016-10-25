Oct 25 Goertek Inc :

* Sees full year net profit to increase by 15 percent to 35 percent, or to be 1.44 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan

* Says 2015 net profit was 1.25 billion yuan

* The reason is expanded sales scale, in which updates of electroacoustic device, virtual reality products and wearable products contribute a lot

