Oct 25 Advanced Media Inc :

* says it formed a business and capital alliance with AudioBurst Ltd

* Says two entities to cooperate on business development, propulsion of the co's recognition technology AmiVoice and AudioBurst's speech analysis, storage and search technology, etc

* Says it invested $2 million and acquired 6,643,341 shares (9.3 percent stake) of AudioBurst Ltd on Oct. 25

