Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 25 Advanced Media Inc :
* says it formed a business and capital alliance with AudioBurst Ltd
* Says two entities to cooperate on business development, propulsion of the co's recognition technology AmiVoice and AudioBurst's speech analysis, storage and search technology, etc
* Says it invested $2 million and acquired 6,643,341 shares (9.3 percent stake) of AudioBurst Ltd on Oct. 25
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Eeeh9h
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)