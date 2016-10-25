Oct 25 Shanghai Challenge Textile Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for 2016 to be 15 million yuan to 30 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 was 102.3 million yuan

* Comments that recovery of main business's market demand and acquisition of government incentives and subsidies are the main reasons for the forecast

